New Delhi: While tabling the Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that construction of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway will commence in the financial year starting from April 2021. This Expressway is strategically important as it will connect three big refineries of Bathinda, Barmer (Pachpadra) and Jamnagar. Also Read - Delhi-Katra Expressway Project: Here's All you Need to Know About it

In a bid to provide a massive boost to infrastructure, Sitharaman, while presenting Union Budget 2021 announced Rs 1.18 lakh crore financial allocation for the highways sector. “I am providing an enhanced outlay of Rs 1,18,101 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, of which Rs 1,08,230 crore is for capital, the highest ever,” said Sitharaman in her Budget speech yesterday.

Key details about Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway:

-The construction of Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway will begin in April.

-The total length of the expressway is 1,316 kilometre.

– This Expressway will connect three big refineries of Bathinda, Barmer (Pachpadra) and Jamnagar.

-It will also connect Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant (Bathinda) and Suratgarh Super Thermal Power Plant.

-Work on expressway started in Haryana and Rajasthan in 2019.

-The stretch will start from the intersection point of Amritsar Delhi expressway and Amritsar Jamnagar expressway near village Tiba in Kapurthala and

-The stretch will end at Sangat Kalan village on NH-64 in Bathinda district.

-Total cost of the project is nearly Rs 80,000 crores.

Poll-bound States Get Big Infra Boost

The Finance Minister also announced plans for augmenting road infrastructure in several poll-bound states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

Sitharaman asserted that 1,100 km of national highway works will be undertaken in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore.

In addition, 675 km of highway works in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore, including up-gradation of existing road-Kolkata –Siliguri, will also be undertaken.

Besides, national highway works of around Rs 19,000 crore are currently in progress in Assam, she said. Further works of over Rs 34,000 crore covering more than 1,300 km of national highways will be undertaken in the state in the coming three years, the FM added.

Flagship Projects to be Expedited

The flagship projects that are to be expedited include Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor work will be initiated in the current financial year, while the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway work will be initiated in 2021-22.

Likewise, a 277-km Chennai-Salem corridor will be awarded soon and construction would start in 2021-22.

In addition, the Raipur-Visakhapatnam 464-km project passing through Chhattisgarh, Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh will be awarded in the current year and construction will start in 2021-22.

(With PTI Inputs)