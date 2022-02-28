New Delhi: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’, has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. The new prices will come into effect from tomorrow (March 1, 2022) across India.Also Read - 'Aapka Saaya Saath Hoga': Amul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar With a Monochrome Doodle | See Tweet

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be Rs 27 per 500ml.

Our readers should note that the increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a four per cent increase in MRP, which is much lower than average food inflation.