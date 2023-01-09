Amul MD RS Sodhi Resigns, Jayen Mehta Takes Interim Charge

Delhi: R S Sodhi resigned as Managing Director (MD) of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand, on Monday. Jayen Mehta, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) will now take the charge of the company for the interim period. Sodhi, who had held the helm as MD for over a decade, is also the president of Indian Dairy Association.

“I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation,” he said speaking to PTI.

Sodhi had joined GCMMF as a sales officer more than 40 years back and became its Managing Director in June 2010. He was on the extension from last two years.

According to a report by Indian Express, Sodhi said, “I am also the president of the Indian Dairy Association and it was getting difficult to handle the increasing work.”

Former MD of Amul, Sodhi became a part of the GCMMF as senior sales officer in March 1982. He had retired in December 2020 and was unanimously elected to the Board of the International Dairy Federation (IDF) in June 2021, according to report by Indian Express.

Jayen Mehta has been associated with the federation for the last 32 years.