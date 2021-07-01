New Delhi: Amul Milk Price today rose by Rs 2 per litre. Amul Milk Price has been hiked after a gap of nearly one year and seven months. The revised rates of Amul milk prices are effective from July 1, 2021. The hike in became necessary due to an increase in the production cost, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Hanuma Vihari May Replace Injured Shubman Gill in Indian Team as Opener, KL Rahul to Play in Middle-Order: Report

The price of 1 litre Amul milk packet today is Rs 58, an increase from the earlier rate of Rs 56. Packet of 2 litre of Amul milk that was priced at Rs 88 is now by Rs 90. The revised prices are applicable on all Amul milk brands like Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Amul Shakti, Amul T-special, and on cow and buffalo milk, the PTI report says. In Ahmedabad, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 29 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 23 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 26 per 500ml, as per an IANS report. “Prices of Amul milk will be increased by Rs 2 per litre across India from tomorrow. The new prices will be applicable on all Amul milk brands like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk,” said RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) GCMMF, which markets Amul brand of milk and dairy products, as per the PTI report. Sodhi said the hike in the milk price became necessary due to the rise in food inflation. “Additionally, the cost for packaging has gone up by 30 to 40 per cent, the transportation cost by 30 per cent, and the energy cost by 30 per cent, which led to the increase in the input cost,” he said, the PTI reported. Amul said since then due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, overall cost of operation has increased. Considering the rise in input costs, its member unions have also

increased farmers’ price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg fat which is more than 6 per cent over previous year, as per an IANS report. “Amul, as a policy, passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” the company said, the IANS reported.