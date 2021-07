New Delhi: Amul Milk Price today rose by Rs 2 per litre. Amul Milk Price has been hiked after a gap of nearly one year and seven months. The revised rates of Amul milk prices are effective from July 1, 2021. The hike in became necessary due to an increase in the production cost, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Hanuma Vihari May Replace Injured Shubman Gill in Indian Team as Opener, KL Rahul to Play in Middle-Order: Report