Amul milk price hike: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd which markets its products under the Amul brand on Saturday raised the rates of milk by Rs 2 per litre amid the festive season. The price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 61 per liter to Rs 63 per litre.

This is the third such raise in the milk prices taken by Amul. The company earlier in August and March increased their milk product prices given higher input costs.

However, no statement has been issued by the company yet on the increase in the price of milk, according to Zee Business channel.

In August, major milk producers and distributors, including Amul had increased the price of their products by Rs 2. Other well-known milk brand such as Mother Dairy had also followed the Amul’s suite increasing the price of the milk by Rs 2 per litre.