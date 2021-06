New Delhi: Amul Milk Price has been hiked today! Amul on Wednesday has increased prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre. The price of 500 Mililitre (ml) packet of Amul Shakti, Amul Gold and Amul Taaza has been increased by Rs 1. The new rates of Amul milk will be effective from July 1, 2021, as per Ahmedabad Mirror report. Amul milk will be costlier in New Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab and other states. One litre packet of Amul Gold milk will cost Rs 58 after the hike in prices, according to a News18 Hindi report. Also Read - RBSE Results 2021: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Results Likely To Be Announced After THIS Date