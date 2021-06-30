New Delhi: Amul Milk Price has been hiked today! Amul on Wednesday has increased prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre. The price of 500 Mililitre (ml) packet of Amul Shakti, Amul Gold and Amul Taaza has been increased by Rs 1. The new rates of Amul milk will be effective from July 1, 2021, as per Ahmedabad Mirror report. Amul milk will be costlier in New Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab and other states. One litre packet of Amul Gold milk will cost Rs 58 after the hike in prices, according to a News18 Hindi report. Also Read - RBSE Results 2021: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Results Likely To Be Announced After THIS Date

A senior Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) official said on Wednesday that the price was being hiked after a gap of nearly one year and seven months which became necessary due to an increase in the production cost, as per a PTI report. “Prices of Amul milk will be increased by Rs 2 per litre across India from tomorrow. The new prices will be applicable on all Amul milk brands like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk,” RS Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF, which markets Amul brand of milk and dairy products, was quoted as saying by PTI. “Additionally, the cost for packaging has gone up by 30 to 40 per cent, the transportation cost by 30 per cent, and the energy cost by 30 per cent, which led to the increase in the input cost,” he said, as per the PTI report. Amul is India’s largest food product organization with annual turnover of Rs 39,328 crore in 2020-21, the company said in its twitter bio. Amul model of dairy development is a three-tiered structure with the dairy cooperative societies at the village level federated under a milk union at the district level and a federation of member unions at the state level, the company said.