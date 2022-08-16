Amul Hikes Milk Prices: The common man is likely to suffer more as the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, has hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. The new rate will come into effect from tomorrow morning.Also Read - Amul Welcomes President Droupadi Murmu With Special Doodle, Calls Her 'Murmuther India'. See Post

Amul Hikes Milk Prices | City-Wise New Rates

With the Rs 2 hike, full cream milk Amul Gold in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai metro markets will cost Rs 62 per litre, while toned milk Amul Taaza will be sold at Rs 50 per litre. For Amul Shakti, customers have to pay Rs 56 per litre. Also Read - National Doctors' Day: Amul Pays Tribute to Healthcare Workers With Cute Doodle. See Post

The company has said the price hike has been done due to rise in the cost of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost. Also Read - Amul's 'Incredibly Profitable League' Topical Meme After IPL Media Rights Auction Goes Viral