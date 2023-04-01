Home

Milk Gets Costlier: Amul Milk Prices Increased by Rs 2 Per Litre in Gujarat. Check New Rates Here

Milk Price Hike: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the Amul brand, on Saturday increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the state.

Amul hikes milk price by Rs 2/ltr in Gujarat.(Photo Credit: IANS.com)

Anand: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the Amul brand, on Saturday increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the state. This marks the first increase in milk prices since the state Assembly elections in December 2022. Prices of Amul milk have been raised across Saurashtra, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar markets in Gujarat from Saturday, GCMMF sources were quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

Check Amul Milk Prices New Rates

Sources said ‘Amul Gold’ will now be available for Rs 32 per 500 ml, ‘Amul Standard’ for Rs 29 per 500 ml, ‘Amul Taaza’ for Rs 26 per 500 ml and ‘Amul T-Special’ for Rs 30 per 500 ml, among others.

Name of the Product Check New Rates Here Amul Gold Rs 32 per 500 ml Amul Standard Rs 29 per 500 ml ‘Amul Taaza Rs 26 per 500 ml Amul T-Special Rs 30 per 500 ml

GCMMF, the apex body of milk cooperatives in the state, had last raised Amul milk prices, by Rs 2 per litre, in Gujarat in August last year. Earlier in February, GCMMF hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for all markets in the country except Gujarat. At present, the member unions of GCMMF procure an average 264 lakh litres of milk every day from 36 lakh milk producers in 18,154 villages in Gujarat.

(With Inputs From PTI)

