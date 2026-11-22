After Amul and Mother Dairy, Gokul hikes milk prices; Buffalo milk up by Rs 6, Cow milk by…

Gokul Milk Union Chairman and former MLA Rajesh Patil said the price hike was necessitated by the drought situation and the challenges faced by dairy farmers. The proposal was unanimously approved by all 25 directors of the union.

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Milk Price Hike

New Delhi: In a concerning development, milk prices are set to rise in Maharashtra, putting an additional burden on consumers. The Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Gokul Milk Union, has decided to increase the prices of both buffalo and cow milk. Buffalo milk will become costlier by Rs 6 per litre, while cow milk will see a hike of Rs 4 per litre.

On Saturday, Union Chairman Rajesh Patil announced the decision. The revised prices came into effect on November 21 and will remain in force for around 131 days, until March. Interestingly, along with increasing the retail prices of milk, the union has also raised the rates at which it procures milk from farmers. However, farmers feel that the hike is inadequate.

They say the cost of cattle feed and maintenance continues to rise, while the increase in milk procurement prices remains marginal.

Decision taken with the consent of all 25 directors

According to Gokul Milk Union Chairman and former MLA Rajesh Patil, the decision to increase milk prices was taken in view of the drought situation and the difficulties faced by farmers. All 25 directors of the union unanimously approved the proposal.

Here are some of the key details:

Under the revised rates, the selling price of buffalo milk has been increased by Rs 6 per litre

Cow milk has become costlier by Rs 4 per litre.

The procurement price paid to milk producers has been raised by Rs 3 per litre for buffalo milk and Rs 2 per litre for cow milk.

The revised rates came into effect on November 21 and will remain applicable for around 131 days, until March.

The situation will be reviewed every month, and further decisions will be taken depending on prevailing circumstances.

Milk Shortage Feared in Maharashtra

The union chairman said that drought conditions and inadequate rainfall could lead to a significant decline in milk availability across several parts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur. He added that decisions would have to be taken keeping milk supply and market conditions in mind.

However, farmers are unhappy with the decision to increase milk prices. They argue that the cost of maintaining cattle has risen so sharply that an increase of just Rs 2 to Rs 3 per litre in procurement prices is insufficient.

‘Milk Is Being Sold at Rs 78 Per Litre, So Why Are We Getting Only Rs 63?’

Milk producers have expressed displeasure over the union’s decision, saying that the cost of cattle feed and maintenance continues to rise. According to one farmer, a bag of cattle feed now costs between Rs 2,100 and Rs 2,200. A dairy farm requires three to four bags of cattle feed every day. In addition, five bundles of fodder cost around Rs 20.

Farmers say they receive approximately Rs 63 per litre of milk, while the same milk is sold in the market at Rs 78 per litre. This has raised questions about why farmers are not receiving a larger share of the difference between the procurement and selling prices.

Farmers have alleged that drought conditions and a lack of rainfall have further aggravated their difficulties. Maintaining cattle sheds and dairy farms has also become increasingly expensive. They claim that the union is benefiting the most from the milk price hike, while milk producers have not received the expected relief.