Amul price hike ahead of Diwali: Ghee, Butter become costlier by up to Rs 50 from today; Check new rates of all packs

Amul has increased the prices of its ghee and butter products across India, with the revised rates coming into immediate effect. The price of a 1-kg ghee carton has gone up by Rs 50 to Rs 680, while the 500-gm butter pack now costs Rs 325. Check the new prices of Amul ghee and butter across different pack sizes.

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Amul has increased the prices of its ghee and butter products across India, making some commonly used dairy items more expensive for consumers. The price revision has come into effect immediately, with a 1-kg carton of ghee now costing Rs 680, up from Rs 630 earlier. The latest price hike also affects different pack sizes of pure ghee and butter. According to the revised rates, Amul’s 500-gm pure ghee pouch will now cost Rs 345 instead of Rs 325. This marks an increase of Rs 20.

Butter prices have also gone up across popular pack sizes. The 100-gm butter pack, which was earlier available for Rs 63, will now cost Rs 66. Similarly, the price of the 500-gm butter pack has increased from Rs 310 to Rs 325, a hike of Rs 15.

The revised prices are being reflected on product packaging, retail outlets and online shopping platforms.

Amul ghee and butter new prices: Check full list

Here is a comparison of the old and revised prices of Amul’s ghee and butter products:

Product Old Price New Price Increase 1-kg ghee carton Rs 630 Rs 680 Rs 50 500-gm pure ghee pouch Rs 325 Rs 345 Rs 20 100-gm butter pack Rs 63 Rs 66 Rs 3 500-gm butter pack Rs 310 Rs 325 Rs 15

Amul had increased milk prices in may

This is not the first time Amul has revised its product prices this year. In May, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, increased the prices of fresh milk by Rs 2 per litre.

The revised rates came into effect on May 14 and covered popular varieties, including Amul Gold, Taaza, Shakti and Cow Milk.

At the time, the federation cited rising expenses related to cattle feed, packaging materials and fuel. It also pointed to an increase in the procurement prices paid to dairy farmers by its member unions.

The milk price hike resulted in an increase of around 2.5% to 3.5% per litre.

Ghee and butter price hike during festive season

The latest price increase comes during the festive season, when ghee and butter are widely used in Indian households for cooking, sweets and other food preparations.

With the revised rates now in effect, consumers purchasing Amul dairy products may have to spend more on their regular grocery shopping.