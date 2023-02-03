Home

Business

After Amul, Verka Milk Prices Go Up By Rs 3 Per Litre. Check New Rates Here

Following Amul's milk prices hike, Verka announced that it is raising milk prices by Rs 3 per litre which comes into effect from February 4.

Verka Milk Prices Hike: The Standard Milk which was available at Rs 57 per litre will now be priced Rs 60 per litre. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Following Amul’s milk prices hike, the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed), which sells milk products under the Verka brand, said it is raising milk prices by Rs 3 per litre. The new prices come into effect from February 4 (Saturday), according to a report by The Tribune.

Verka milk prices hike – Check new rates

The Standard Milk which was available at Rs 57 per litre will now be priced Rs 60 per litre.

The full cream milk which was priced at Rs 60 per litre will now be Rs 66.

Toned milk which cost Rs 51 per litre will now cost Rs 54.

Amul Milk Prices Hike

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), has hiked the prices of Amul pouch milk by Rs 3 per litre across all variants. “We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning),” the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement.

After the revision, Amul Taaza 500 ml will be now available at Rs 27

Amul Taaza at Rs 54 per litre

Amul Taaza at Rs 108 for two litres

Amul Taaza 6 litre at Rs 324

Amul Taaza 180 ml at Rs 10

Amul Gold 500 ml at Rs 33

Amul Gold at Rs 66 per litre

Amul Gold 6 litre at Rs 396

Amul Cow Milk 500 ml at Rs 28

Amul Cow Milk at Rs 56 per litre

Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500 ml at Rs 35

Amul A2 Buffalo Milk at Rs 70 per litre

Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 litre at Rs 420

In October last year the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk were increased Rs 2 per litre each for all states except Gujarat. Following Amul, Mother Dairy too had hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre each across the Delhi-NCR citing rising input prices. A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the decision was taken because of the constant surge in the price of raw materials over the past two months.