New Delhi: India's biggest dairy group Amul has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging it to delay a planned ban on tiny plastic straws. Amul said that banning plastic straws would have a negative impact on farmers and their consumption of milk. For the record, Amul sells billions of small dairy cartons with plastic straws attached every year.

In its letter, signed by Managing Director R.S. Sodhi, the $8 billion Amul group said the straws help promote milk consumption, and called for the ban – part of Modi's drive to stamp out polluting, single-use plastic – to be postponed for a year.

A delay would "provide huge relief and benefit" to 100 million dairy farmers who "safeguard our food security in terms of milk and milk products", Sodhi wrote.

For the unversed, Amul made its appeal in a letter reviewed by Reuters, dated May 28, that was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office ahead of a July 1 ban on straws packaged with small packs of juices and dairy products, a market estimated by an industry body to be worth $790 million.

The decision has spooked Amul and global drinks majors including PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola, especially after the government declined to change its stance and asked companies to switch to alternative straws.

Priced between 5 rupees and 30 rupees (7-40 U.S. cents), small beverage packs containing juice and milk products are hugely popular in India and part of a much bigger market for such beverages.

Based in PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat in western India, Amul is also popular for its plastic pouches containing milk, its cheese and chocolates.

Pepsi’s Tropicana juice, as well as Coca-Cola’s Maaza and Parle Agro’s Frooti mango drinks, are also among top-selling beverages. Industry estimates show 6 billion of such packs are sold each year in India.

Praveen Aggarwal of Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons, which represents drinks majors, said companies were considering importing paper straws from China, Indonesia and other nations in light of the upcoming ban. “There will be disruption,” he said.

Parle Agro’s Chief Executive Schauna Chauhan said the company had started importing paper straws for now but it was unsustainable. “The economics just does not match up for a 10 rupee product,” she said.

Pepsi and Coca-Cola declined to comment.

(With Reuters inputs)