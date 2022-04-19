Amway India | New Delhi: In a latest development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 757.77 crore of Amway India Enterprises Pvt Ltd., accusing the company of running a multi-level marketing scam or ‘pyramid scam’. The official tweet by the ED read, “ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 757.77 Crore belonging to M/s. Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, a company accused of running a multi-level marketing scam.”Also Read - ED Attaches Amway India's Assets Worth Rs 757 Crore In Money Laundering Case

‘Focussing only on making people rich’

According to media reports, the central agency has accused the company of using the ‘pyramid’ structure for marketing, where the main focus was how to make the member rich and not on the sales of the products. The charges of money laundering have been initiated against the company. Also Read - ED Provisionally Attaches Assets of Nawab Malik, Family In Money Laundering Case

The official statement of ED read, “The entire focus of the company is about propagating how members can become rich by becoming members. There is no focus on the products. Products are used to masquerade this MLM pyramid fraud as a direct-selling company.” Also Read - Omar Abdullah Questioned By Enforcement Directorate in J&K Bank Case, Party Calls t 'Vicious Vilification'

ED also said that the company focused on common, gullible people. The members promised them that they would get rich. Once the members were added, there was no actual focus on selling the products. The structure looks like a pyramid, hence the name.

The commissions received by the upline members contribute enormously to the hike of prices of the products, which are already costlier than other competitors in the market.

Has Amway India been involved in controversies before?

Yes, the CEO and MD of the company was arrested in India (Andhra Pradesh) on charges of fraud in 2014, according to a report by News18. Later, the Andhra Pradesh High Court passed a ruling stating that the company’s business model was illegal. It has also faced problems in China in the past.