Analysts Bullish On India’s Housing Market, To Stay Above Inflation Line: Key Points

So far, in this tightening cycle the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 250 basis points which is modest when comparing it with other major central banks.

New Delhi: Even though the interest rates in India are expected to stay higher for longer than previously thought, the housing prices in India are set to hold above consumer inflation, according to a Reuters poll of property analysts. The demand in the real estate market rose amid a surge in savings and minimal income disruption to cash-rich home buyers during the pandemic and this made the market more resilient to interest rates than initially expected.

Twelve property analysts have been involved in the poll that lasted between May 16-June 11.

Key Findings Of The Poll

National home prices would reach a median of 6 per cent this year, a modest upgrade from the 5.5 per cent expected in a March survey by Reuters. The forecasts by different property analysts ranged widely between 1.8 per cent and 20 per cent. Outpacing consumer price inflation (CPI) forecasts for fiscal 2023-24 (5.1 per cent) and fiscal 2024-25 (4.8 per cent), the average home prices were expected, as per a separate Reuters poll. “The interest rate cycle is near its end,” Arvind Nandan, managing director of research at Savills India, told Reuters. “We think prices will continue to remain stable or rise steadily – though not steeply.” So far, in this tightening cycle the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 250 basis points which is modest when comparing it with other major central banks. Rates are set to stay at 6.50 p cent for the rest of 2023 and start falling early next year. “Demand and supply of affordable housing are reducing, while the luxury and high-end segments are witnessing increased traction. As a result, future developments are likely to increase in these segments which will quickly drive overall home prices northwards,” said Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK told Reuters. Affordability of homes is a concern for most home-buyers, according to the poll. While six analysts have said that the future of purchasing affordability for first-time home buyers over the coming year would improve, five said it would worsen. “Given the expectations of prices showing positive growth momentum and interest rates likely to remain sticky in the near term, we expect that affordability, which had already slightly worsened, is likely to worsen further,” said Rohan Sharma, senior director at JLL Research.

