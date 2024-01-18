Home

Anand Mahindra Praises 12th Fail, Says ‘If You See Only ONE Film This Year, Make It This One’; Vikrant Massey Reacts

Mahindra praised the film's director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his impeccable casting and narrative style, while also lauding Vikrant Massey's performance, terming it deserving of a National Film Award.

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra took to social media to express his admiration for Vikrant Massey’s latest film ’12th Fail’. In a detailed review on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra praised the film’s director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his impeccable casting and narrative style, while also lauding Vikrant Massey’s performance, terming it deserving of a National Film Award. “Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend. If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one,” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote on the microblogging site.

While listing out three factors why the audience should watch the film, he said, “1) Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extrordinary odds to pass what is arguably one of the most competitive exams in the world.”

“2) Acting: @VidhuChopraa does a brilliant job of the casting. Each character is credible in the role & they turn in gritty, passionate performances. But @VikrantMassey delivers a bravura performance that merits a National Film Award. He was not just acting out the character’s life, he was living it.”

“3) Narrative style: Vidhu Chopra emphatically reminds us that great cinema is about great stories. Period. And that special effects are no match for the simplicity & authenticity of a story well told.”

He further said that the highlight of the movie was the interview scene and the profound dialogue that makes this sequence hit you squarely between the eyes and shows you what India must do to build a new Bharat. ” Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this!” he concludes.

Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend.

If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one. Why? 1) Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extrordinary… pic.twitter.com/vk5DVx7sOx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2024

Reacting to Mahindra’s heartfelt post on ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant Massey, while expressing his sincere gratitude to his long post, wrote, “Thank you Mr. Mahindra 🙏🏽”

“Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I’m sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement,” Massey said.

“You’ve been an inspiration to millions through your commitment in excellence & compassion. Guess we did something right. Thank you again,” he added.

Actor Vikrant Massey plays the protagonist Manoj Kumar Sharma in the movie. His performances has left the audience in awe in the movie. The film tells the inspiring story of Sharma’s journey from being a ’12th fail’ to becoming an IPS officer. It is a tale of determination, hard work, and the power of never giving up on one’s dreams. His portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma was praised by both critics and audiences alike.

