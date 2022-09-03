India Surpasses UK To Become Fifth Largest World Economy: September 2, 2022 was a historic moment for the Indian economy as it surpassed the former colonial master, the United Kingdom (UK) to become the world’s fifth largest economy in the final three months of 2021. According to the GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the calculation is based on US dollars and India extended its lead in the first quarter. Now, only four countries are ahead of India in terms of size in dollars. They are the United States, China, Japan, and Germany while the UK is now at sixth place, just behind India.Also Read - India Likely To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy By 2029: SBI Report

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday, while celebrating the feat of India overtaking the UK, said that "the news would have filled the hearts of every Indian who fought hard and sacrificed for the freedom of the country."

Anand Mahindra likened it to the "law of Karma" as he posted a tweet that read, "The law of Karma works. News that would have filled the hearts of every Indian that fought hard & sacrificed much for freedom. And a silent but strong reply to those who thought India would descend into chaos. A time for silent reflection, gratitude."

The UK is currently embroiled in a political crisis as the country is about to select its new prime minister, successor to Boris Johnson with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in fray.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the Indian economy is forecast to grow more than 7% this year. “A world-beating rebound in Indian stocks this quarter has just seen their weighting rise to the second spot in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, trailing only China’s.”

On an adjusted basis and using the dollar exchange rate on the last day of the relevant quarter, the size of the Indian economy in “nominal” cash terms in the quarter through March was $854.7 billion. On the same basis, the UK was $816 billion.