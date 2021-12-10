New Delhi: Amid the initial public offering rush, investors are curious to know Anand Rathi IPO allotment status. This comes after subscription period for the initial share sell of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited ended on December 6.Also Read - Mexico Truck Accident: 53 People Killed, Dozens Injured After Speeding Trailer Overturns

Anand Rathi IPO Allotment Status – Direct BSE Link

Investors can check Anand Rathi IPO allotment status at BSE website – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

You need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

You can check the status of your application by entering details such as issue type, issue name, application number and Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.

Anand Rathi IPO Price, Details

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 5 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 530 and Rs 550 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity 27 shares.

Shares will be listed at NSE and BSE.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 660 crore and and offer for sale of Rs 660 crore.

Anand Rathi IPO Subscription Status

Anand Rathi IPO was subscribed 9.78 times overall. It was subscribed 2.50 times at Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, 25.42 times at Non institutional investors (NII) category, 7.76 times at Retail category, and 1.32 times at Employee segment.