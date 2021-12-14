New Delhi: Anand Rathi Wealth IPO listed on the share market today with a premium of around 9 per cent. The company had announced the share allotment on December 9. According to Economic Times, the public offer was subscribed 9.78 times. A total of 8,2921,509 bids were received against 84,75,000 offered shares.Also Read - Supriya Lifescience IPO: Check Price Band, Key Details
Investors who took part in the bidding process and had found their names in the allotment list are curious to know the share price of the company.
Anand Rathi IPO Share Price Check – Direct BSE, NSE Link
- Investors need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/anand-rathi-wealth-ltd/anandrathi/543415/
- Once you land on the page, you will be able to keep a watch on the share price as well as other details like market depth, turnover, market cap etc.
- For NSE’s website, you can go to https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=ANANDRATHI
- Here you will be able to track the price movement in the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Anand Rathi IPO Share Price, Review Details

- Anand Rathi IPO has a face value of Rs 5 per equity share.
- The company expected to raise Rs 660 crore through its IPO.
- The share price range was fixed at Rs 530-550 during the IPO.
- The IPO had a market lot and minimum order quantity of 27 shares each.
- The public issue was opened for subscription between December 2 and December 6.
- The IPO was subscribed 9.78 times. The category of non-institutional investors was subscribed 25.42 times.
- Anand Rathi Wealth clocked a profit of Rs 45.09 crore in FY21, lower than Rs 61.61 crore in the previous year.