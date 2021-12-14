New Delhi: Anand Rathi Wealth IPO listed on the share market today with a premium of around 9 per cent. The company had announced the share allotment on December 9. According to Economic Times, the public offer was subscribed 9.78 times. A total of 8,2921,509 bids were received against 84,75,000 offered shares.Also Read - Supriya Lifescience IPO: Check Price Band, Key Details

Investors who took part in the bidding process and had found their names in the allotment list are curious to know the share price of the company.

Anand Rathi IPO Share Price Check – Direct BSE, NSE Link

Investors need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/anand-rathi-wealth-ltd/anandrathi/543415/

Once you land on the page, you will be able to keep a watch on the share price as well as other details like market depth, turnover, market cap etc.

For NSE’s website, you can go to https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=ANANDRATHI

Here you will be able to track the price movement in the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Anand Rathi IPO Share Price, Review Details