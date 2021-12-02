New Delhi: The subscription period for Anand Rathi Wealth initial public offering (IPO) is beginning today. The three-day period will close on December 6. Anand Rathi Wealth is a non-bank wealth solutions firm. The company had commenced activities in fiscal 2002 and is AMFI registered mutual fund distributor.Also Read - Simi Garewal Shares Viral Video of Visa Officer Yelling At Woman At Indian Embassy In New York. WATCH

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO

The Initial Public Offering has a face value of Rs 5 per equity per share.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 530 to Rs 550 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 27 shares.

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth will be listed at BSE and NSE.

It has an issue size aggregating up to Rs 660 crore. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale.

Meanwhile, Anand Rathi Wealth has garnered Rs 193.87 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public subscription. On Wednesday, the company informed the bourses that it has allocated 35,25,000 shares at Rs 550 per share to anchor investors, according to an IANS report.

"SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Pru Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, Abakkus, Quant Mutual Fund, MK Cohesion, Rajasthan Global are among the investors that participated in the anchor book," it said in a statement, the IANS report says.

Besides, out of the total allocation of 35,25,000 equity shares to the anchor investors, 31,58,022 equity shares were allocated to mutual funds through schemes amounting to Rs 173.69 crore or 89.59 per cent of the total anchor book size, as per the IANS report.

Anand Rathi Securities Limited, BNP Paribas, Equirus Capital Private Limited, and IIFL Securities Ltd are lead managers for Anand Rathi IPO.