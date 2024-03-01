Home

Mukesh-Nita Ambani Are Spending THIS Amount On Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Functions; Here’s What Reports Say

Ahead of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, take a look at the budget or the amount Mukesh-Nita Ambani spent on this wedding...

New Delhi: The most-awaited wedding of the year is kicking off today, with the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani‘s youngest son, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding extravaganza is happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat and the star-studded guest list includes Rihanna, J Brown, Dwayne Bravo, Mark Zuckerberg, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone among others. Ahead of the lavish pre-wedding functions, reports have revealed the budget of these festivities that will last for three long days. Read to know how much have the Ambanis spent on the last wedding of their family, for a long time now…

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Budget

As mentioned earlier, the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is starting today on March 1 and will go on for three days, till March 3, 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. According to a report by MensXP, the Ambanis are spending a shocking Rs 1000 crore on the pre-wedding festivities of the Anant-Radhika Wedding, which is INR 120 million dollars. What’s more shocking is that the amount Mukesh and Nita Ambani are spending on their youngest son’s wedding, is just 0.1% of the total net worth of Mukesh Ambani, which is about 113 billion dollars.

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Venue And Menu

According to media reports, for the pre-wedding functions of Anant and Radhika, a total of 21-65 chefs are preparing the food and a total of 2,500 dishes are being served with five kinds of breakfasts, 225 unique dishes for dinner and 85 for the midnight dinner. A report by The Guardian says that the functions will take place in the garden of the Ambani residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat which is of 3,000 acres.

Anant Radhika Pre-Wedding: Itinerary

Day 1 – March 1: Guests should dress elegantly for a cocktail party since the first day will be commemorated as “An Evening in Everland.”

Day 2 – March 2: ‘A Walk on the Wildside’ will be the event on this day, and ‘Jungle Fever’ is the recommended attire. It is scheduled to take place outside at the Ambanis’ Jamnagar animal rescue facility. After that, the visitors will head to “Mela Rouge,” a mash-up of Desi activities, where they will dress in their most beloved South Asian ensembles.

Day 3 – March 3: Two events will take place on this last day – Hashtakshar and Tusker Trails. The first event will take place outdoors, allowing attendees to take in Jamnagar’s natural splendour. For the final event, guests would be dressed in heritage Indian attire.

