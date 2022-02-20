Amaravati: Two weeks after talks with the agitating employees ended on a successful note, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh issued a series of orders on Sunday, revising the house rent allowance (HRA) and extending other benefits under the Revised Pay Scales-2022 (RPS). The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government succeeded in the eleventh hour in getting the employees to withdraw their indefinite strike call over the RPS and conceded their demands for enhancement of HRA, restore the City Compensatory Allowance, and extend additional quantum of pension to retired employees over 70 years of age.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh To Get 13 New Districts in State, Takes Total to 26

The government finally budged after lakhs of employees marched to Vijayawada city on February 3 demanding that the RPS orders issued on January 17 be rescinded. The employees also threatened to launch an indefinite strike from February 7. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Extends Night Curfew Till Jan 31, Exempts Essential Services | Guidelines Here

Key Points Of The Revised Order