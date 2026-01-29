Home

Anil Agarwal hits major JACKPOT after Vedanta discovers natural gas reserves, Petroleum Ministry issues statement, says...

Under its former UK-based parent company, Cairn Energy Plc, Cairn had discovered the Ambe field nearly two decades ago in the Cambay Basin block CB/OS2.

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Limited’s subsidiary company Cairn Oil & Gas has discovered new natural gas reserves beneath the Ambe gas field in the western offshore. According to news agency PTI, the company said the discovery was made in appraisal well Ambe-2A in the CB/OSDSF/AMBE/2021 block. It is important to note that the information has been shared with the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and the Ministry of Petroleum.

Without giving further details, Cairn Oil & Gas said, “The discovery has been made in reservoirs beneath the main gas-bearing zone within the Miocene–Tarkeshwar formation.” The company further added that it is examining the discovery to assess the potential of the block’s field development plan.

The report further adds that the Ambe block spans an area of 728.19 square kilometres and was awarded to Cairn in September 2022 under the third round of the Discovered Small Field (DSF) bidding.

Company had made discoveries earlier as well

Under its former UK-based parent company, Cairn Energy Plc, Cairn had discovered the Ambe field nearly two decades ago in the Cambay Basin block CB/OS2. A part of that area was later put up for bidding under DSF-III, which was won by Cairn Oil & Gas.

The company said it holds a 100 per cent participating interest in the block.

The firm added, “Cairn is planning to drill two more wells as part of its ongoing drilling campaign. This field has the potential to increase domestic gas production and further strengthen the company’s contribution to India’s energy self-reliance.”

