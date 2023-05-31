Home

Business

Vedanta-Foxconn’s Venture To Build India’s First Major Semiconductor Plant Hits A Roadblock

Vedanta-Foxconn’s Venture To Build India’s First Major Semiconductor Plant Hits A Roadblock

The $19 billion chip venture will not get incentives to make 28-nanometer chips even though the venture had applied for the assistance, potentially worth billions of dollars.

Image: Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal (Courtesy: Wikipedia)

New Delhi: In a major setback to mining mogul Anil Agarwal’s chip-making venture, the government of India may block crucial funding to Vedanta Resources Ltd and Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the Bloomberg News reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

The $19 billion chip venture will not get incentives to make 28-nanometer chips even though the venture had applied for the assistance, potentially worth billions of dollars. As per the report, the chip-making venture hasn’t met the criteria set by the government.

You may like to read

What Went Wrong With Agarwal’s Dream

Vedanta Group had previously planned to start building its chip plant in the October-December quarter this year and producing chips by the first half of 2027, as per a PTI report published in April. This rejection would mean delays for Agarwal’s ambition to establish India’s first major chipmaking operation, even as his metals and mining conglomerate struggles to reduce a heavy debt load.

Trending Now

Billionaire Agarwal had spoken of his dream partnership to build India’s “own Silicon Valley” nine months ago, however, according to the Bloomberg report, the project is yet to find a technology partner or license manufacturing-grade technology for the 28nm chips it was seeking to build.

In order to receive the government’s assistance, the project should’ve completed at least one of those steps.

In order to woo chipmakers to India, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in India had pledged $10 billion and promised that the administration will bear half the cost of setting up all semiconductor sites.

While Vedanta has previously said its partner Hon Hai had secured “production-grade, high-volume” 40nm technology and “development-grade” technology for relatively more sophisticated 28nm chips, as per the Bloomberg report, it’s likely not enough for the government to award the funding, as the venture had applied to actually produce 28nm chips, the people said.

While Vedanta Resources is a diversified mining company, Hon Hai is the assembler of a bulk of the world’s iPhones. Neither of them have any previous significant experience in chipmaking. The hiccups faced by the industrial giants in finding production-ready technology speaks volumes of how hard it is to set up new semiconductor plants, massive complexes that cost billions to build and require very specialized expertise to run.

What Does This Mean For Vedanta?

The venture would be asked by the government to submit a new application for financial support to make 40nm chips, and give a revised capital expenditure estimate. Previously, the Anil Agarwal-led firm had submitted a capital expenditure estimate of $10 billion to the government of India.

At this stage, while Vedanta is working to reduce gross borrowings of $6.8 billion as of April, a financial is very crucial for the company. Even though Vedanta has been in talks with STMicroelectronics NV to license chip fabrication technology, as reported by Bloomberg News previously, it is yet to publicly name a partner.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES