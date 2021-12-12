New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd., on Saturday, announced that it will give an interim dividend of Rs 13.5 per share to its shareholders for the year 2021-22. The exercise will cost the mining giant Rs 5,019 crore. The record date of the payment of the dividend is December 18, 2021, as reported by Business Standard. This is the second time in the current year when the company is announcing an interim dividend.Also Read - Omicron Spooks Share Market. Sensex Plunges 949 Points, Nifty 50 Drops Below 16,950

"…we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Saturday, December 11, 2021 have approved Second Interim Dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share i.e. 1,350 per cent on face value of Re 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 5,019 crores," the company said in a BSE filing, as per media reports.

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd. saw a five-fold rise in its profit in the last three months. This was due to a strong rise in the prices of metals due to the rising global demand. Earlier in September this year, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6,877 crore, according to Business Standard.

However, according to the report, Vedanta Resources is expected to be the dividend’s biggest beneficiary. The cash and the payout can be used by the company to meet its debt obligations.