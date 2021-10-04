New Delhi: In a startling revelation, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) claimed it has exposed “offshore havens and hidden riches of world leaders and billionaires in unprecedented leak” through a document – “Pandora Papers”. Names of prominent business personalities like Anil Ambani, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband, corporate lobbyist Niira Radia, and Ajit Kerkar of Cox and Kings have been mentioned in the long list, Indian Express reported today quoting “Pandora Papers”.Also Read - Pandora Papers: What It Talks About Sachin And Anjali Tendulkar | Explained

What is “Pandora Papers” Project?

“The Pandora Papers reveal the inner workings of a shadow economy that benefits the wealthy and well-connected at the expense of everyone else,” ICIJ said on its website.

Around 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries were involved in ICIJ’s “Pandora Papers” project.

“Pandora Papers” can be considered as a follow up to a similar project in 2016 known as “Panama Papers”.

However, “Pandora Papers” are more expansive as it ported around 3 terabytes of data which is equivalent of roughly 750,000 photos on a smartphone. “Panama Papers” had 2.6 terabytes of data which was leaked by Panama law firm called Mossack Fonseca, as per AP report.

What do “Pandora Papers” Reveal about Business Personalities?