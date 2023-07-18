Home

Who Is Anjali Sud, Indian-Orgin Named As The CEO Of Fox’s Tubi Streaming Service

Anjali Sud, an American businesswoman of Indian descent, will take over as the CEO of the streaming service Tubi on September 1.

Anjali Sud recently stepped down as the CEO of Vimeo, after about nine years at the streaming platform. (Photo: LinkedIn)

New Delhi: Anjali Sud, the former longtime head of video-sharing platform Vimeo, has been named as the chief executive of its streaming service Tubi. Anjali Sud will report to into Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough.

In a restructuring in April, Fox created Tubi Media Group to house the streaming service along with some of Fox’s news, sports, and entertainment digital platforms. At the time, Fox announced Massoudi’s plan to step down, and the appointment of Cheesbrough to lead the newly created unit, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Fox had acquired Tubi for $440 million in 2020.

Who Is Anjali Sud

Before Vimeo, Anjali Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon.com.

Anjali Sud, who will take over as the CEO of the streaming service on September 1, succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi’s founder and chief executive.

Sud recently stepped down as the CEO of Vimeo, after about nine years at the streaming platform.

Anjali Sud had also worked in Amazon for over three years from 2011 to 2014.

Anjali Sud was born in Detroit, Michigan to Punjabi Hindu immigrants.Anjali Sud has a degree in Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School.

Sud also completed her degree in Bachelors in Science (BSc) in Finance and Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennyslvania in 2005.

Anjali Sud was named as one of the most powerful women by Fortune India in September 2022. She also was named a Henry Crown Fellow at The Aspen Institute in March 2023.

