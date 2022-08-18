New Delhi: Have your pockets gone deeper after the last appraisal? Are you satisfied with what your organisation offered you? Let’s check what is the trend in India. The annual appraisal cycle for the financial year 2021-2022 is over and like always, this year’s appraisal cycle has also brought in mixed reactions.Also Read - Appraisal Hoga Kya? Viral Video Hilariously Sums Up How Employees Perform in March | Watch

The report being analysed here is a survey conducted by the employment platform Naukri. The data is being divided into the following sections:

Appraisal results based on work experience

Appraisal results based on current CTC

Appraisal results based on metros

Appraisal results based on industries

Naukri poll results show that almost 15 per cent of the employees with 1-2 years of experience received less than 10 per cent increment. 28 per cent and 23 per cent of the employees in the same experience range received 10-20 per cent and 20-30 per cent appraisals respectively. A whopping 33 per cent of the employees in the same experience range got an increment of more than 30 per cent.

The poll results have shown that employees with a higher work experience mostly received an increment ranging between 10 per cent and 30 per cent, but not many received an increment higher than 30 per cent.

The graph attached below gives a detailed insight into the increment range of employees based on their work experience in the financial year 2021-2022.

The above graph makes it clear that approximately 35 per cent of employees with 2-5 years of experience have received an annual appraisal of more than 30 per cent, but only 19 per cent of people with more than 10 years of experience received an annual appraisal of more than 30 per cent.

Appraisal results based on current CTC

The poll results have shown than 15-27 per cent of the employees with a salary ranging from 2LPA to more than 15LPA received less than 10 per cent annual appraisal in the financial year 2021-2022. Meanwhile, 28-34 per cent of the employees in the same salary range received an increment between 10-20 per cent.

The graph attached below gives a detailed insight into the increment range of employees based on their current CTC in the financial year 2021-2022.

Appraisal results based on Metros

Almost 30 per cent of employees working in major metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad received 10-20 per cent annual appraisal

The graph attached below gives a detailed insight into the increment range of employees based on the metros they work and live at, in the financial year 2021-2022.

Appraisal results based on Industry

The Naukri poll results show that a whopping 37 per cent of the employees received more than 30 per cent annual appraisal for the FY21-22 where as internet industry witnessed the lowest of 25 per cent employees receiving the same increment.

The graph attached below gives a detailed insight into the increment range of employees based on their industries in the financial year 2021-2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not spare anyone from its wrath. While some businesses managed to reap huge profits during the pandemic, several perished. Layoffs and downsizing of employees by companies became part of the new normal. Although the situation seems to be picking up, several reports of layoffs being continued by top firms such as Microsoft, Alibaba, etc., are making people wonder whether the worst is not yet over.