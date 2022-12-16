Another Round of Layoffs at upGrad? Company Issues Statement

Edtech Layoff: People, who are directly in the know of the matter stated that the company may let go of hundreds of employees soon.

New Delhi: Online higher education platform upGrad is reportedly planning to sack a major chunk of its employees — about one-third or even more — to go in days to come. People, who are directly in the know of the matter stated that the company may let go of hundreds of employees soon.

UpGrad ISSUES STATEMENT ON UPCOMING LAYOFFS

The company, however, denied any upcoming layoff — large or small. In a statement to IANS, the Ronnie Screwvala-led company denied any cutbacks over team strengths at “One upGrad”. “We categorically deny any vested interest or rumours about layoffs, large or small,” a company spokesperson said, adding that “as we consolidate our M&As, there will always be an ongoing assessment of both — profile redundancy and performance”.

The company spokesperson said that in the last 60 days, it has added “over 2,000 to our team strength and just in the last 2 weeks, we have remained as a net hirer of 200”.

“As shared officially last month, we have also entered into additional premises across India of over 100,000 square feet to strengthen our business footprints,” the company told IANS.

It also said that between now and March 2023, “One upGrad will add another 500 employees to its team strength across India”.

AMID LAYOFFS, UpGrad to HIRE 1,400 EMPLOYEES

Last month, the edtech major announced that it plans to hire over 1,400 team members by March 2023 to continue its growth and expansion plans to impact learners in India and globally.

In September, the online higher education platform acquired corporate training solutions provider Centum Learning in a share swap deal. The company, however, did not disclose the deal size.

(With agency inputs)