New Delhi: Anupam Rasayan IPO Allotment Status- The subscription of Anupam Rasayan’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) was over and it’s time to check the IPO Allotment Status of the Surat-based specialty chemicals company. Anupam Rasayan IPO Allotment worth Rs 760 crore. Anupam Rasayan IPO is scheduled to be listed at BSE Sensex, and NSE on March 24.

Anupam Rasayan IPO – All You Need to Know

Anupam Rasayan IPO issue opened on March 12 and closed on March 16. Anupam Rasayan IPO price brand was fixed at Rs 553 to Rs 555.

Anupam Rasayan IPO was subscribed 44.06 times. In the Qualified Institutional portion, Anupam Rasayan IPO was subscribed 65.74 times. In the non Institutional category, the initial public offering was subscribed 97.42 times, in the retail individual section, the IPO was subscribed 10.77 times, and the employee section was subscribed 1.71 times.

How To Check Anupam Rasayan IPO Allotment Status

You can check Anupam Rasayan IPO Allotment Status by following a few simple steps.

First, you need to visit the BSE India website to check the status of the Anupam Rasayan IPO issue application.

You need to enter a few details. First, you need to enter the issue type which is Equity.

After that, you need to enter the issue name.

Thirdly, you need to enter the application number of Anupam Rasayan IPO.

Fourth, you need to enter your Personal Account Number (PAN) details.

After that, you need to fill in the captcha and click on the search option.