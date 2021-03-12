Anupam Rasayan IPO: Anupam Rasayan Ltd. has opened its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today. Anupam Rasayan IPO worth Rs 760 crore and the company has issued 1.37 crore shares. Anupam Rasayan has fixed the issue price from Rs 553 to Rs 555 per share. Anupam Rasayan eyes to fetch Rs 5,545 crore at the upper price band. Anupam Rasayan IPO is being listed on BSE and NSE. Also Read - Partial Lockdown in Pune: Night Curfew Imposed, Schools & Colleges to Remain Shut Till March 31 | Check Full List of Restrictions Here

Anupam Rasayan Initial Public Offering (IPO) details: Anupam Rasayan IPO issue has opened on March 12, 2021, and the Initial Public Offering is closing on March 16 which is today. Anupam Rasayan IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per share and there 1.37 crore shares are on offer. The minimum bid size of Anupam Rasayan IPO is 27 shares. This roughly means one can bid for 27 shares of Anupam Rasayan Ltd. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK Releases List of Candidates, Stalin to Contest Again From Kolathur Seat

Anupam Rasayan IPO allotment date is March 19, 2021. The process of credit of shares to the Demat account will happen on March 23, 2021. Meanwhile, Anupam Rasayan IPO listing date is March 22, as per a report by Zee Business. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI: Punam Raut Fifty Guides IND-W to 248/5 in Lucknow

According to the media reports, Anupam Rasayan IPO will help the company pay off multi-crore debt. Anupam Rasayan had a total debt worth more than Rs 840 crore. Experts told Zee Business on Anupam Rasayan IPO that the company had registered a strong revenue growth braving the Covid scenario. The company has also long-term relationships with several multinational companies.

Anupam Rasayan is a Surat-based company that started manufacturing and selling chemicals in 1984. Anupam Rasayan was converted into a public limited company in September 2003. Anupam Rasayan exports materials to Europe, Singapore, Japan, and the US.