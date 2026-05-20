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Share Market News: THIS company gains post strong quarterly results, brokerage report: Check details here

Share Market News: THIS company gains post strong quarterly results, brokerage report: Check details here

The company, in its recent filing, said that revenue from operations in Q4FY26 increased by 26.87% to Rs 205.22 crore as against Rs 161.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

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New Delhi: Amid the fall in the stock market on Wednesday, the shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, a company in the defence and aerospace sector, are seeing a rise of more than 6 per cent. At the time of writing the report, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 366.30, up 7.53% or Rs 25.65, and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 365.60, up 7.31% or Rs 24.90. Brokerage Choice Institutional Equities had given an Add call on the stock in its May 19 report with a target price of Rs 365, which the stock has now crossed.

The company, in its recent filing, said that revenue from operations in Q4FY26 increased by 26.87% to Rs 205.22 crore as against Rs 161.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 37.44 crore, registering a strong growth of 161.64% year-on-year, as against Rs 14.31 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company recently announced that it has received several new orders as part of its normal business. The company received orders worth ₹17.47 crore from the Ministry of Defence, ₹9.52 crore from public sector defence undertakings, and ₹24.01 crore from private companies. This brings the total new orders received to ₹51.02 crore.

The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that it has received a license to manufacture ammunition from DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

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The company further stated that the license, issued on April 10, 2026, is valid for life. It allows the company to manufacture, assemble, integrate, and test high-value defence products such as missiles, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), torpedoes, underwater mines, aerial bombs, rockets, and loitering munitions.

Meanwhile, the company said it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana. The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

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