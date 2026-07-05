Share Market News: Defence stock in focus as DAC approves capital purchase proposals worth approximately Rs 52,000 crore, check details here

According to available information about the company, it has also received the technology transfer for MIGM-Vighana in August 2025.

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New Delhi: Defense sector company Apollo Micro Systems’ stock could be on investors’ radar on Monday, as the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved capital purchase proposals worth approximately ₹52,000 crore.

The council, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to these proposals last Friday. While AoN is only the initial formal stage of the procurement process, it signifies the government’s intent to purchase, but it does not immediately result in an order or revenue for a company.

What are the reasons for increased expectations?

The biggest opportunity for Apollo Micro Systems is believed to be related to the Indian Navy’s Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) program. The company is the approved production agency for this system under DRDO’s Development-cum-Production Partner arrangement. According to available information about the company, it has also received the technology transfer for MIGM-Vighana in August 2025.

The DAC approval also covers several military programs that align with the company’s existing capabilities. These include projects such as the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile, Very Short Range Air Defence System, AKASH TARANG Anti-UAV Electronic Warfare System, Jet-Based Kamikaze Drones, and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile. Electronics, avionics, control units, actuation, and mission-critical subsystems play a vital role in these systems.

The company’s position has also been strengthened by the DPIIT’s Lifetime Arms Manufacturing License, valid until April 2026. This license allows manufacturing in areas such as missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, torpedoes, and loitering munitions.

Record financial performance supported

The DAC approval comes as Apollo Micro Systems reported its strongest financial performance ever in FY26. Revenue grew 60.9% to ₹904 crore. Fourth-quarter profit increased 168.7%, while its consolidated order book reached a record ₹1,432 crore, representing approximately 1.6 times its trailing 12-month revenue.

Stock markets take winning run to 3rd day

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday, extending their winning momentum to the third day running, amid a rally in IT stocks and a softer-than-expected US jobs data tempering expectations of near-term monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 261.79 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 77,763.91. During the day, it jumped 655.4 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 78,157.52.

The BSE MidCap Select index declined 0.46 per cent and SmallCap Select index dipped 0.33 per cent. Sectorally, realty surged 2.22 per cent, focused IT jumped 1.74 per cent, IT (1.55 per cent), healthcare (1.31 per cent), commodities (0.90 per cent), metal (0.89 per cent) and telecommunication (0.77 per cent).

Power declined 2.39 per cent, capital goods (2.26 per cent), industrials (1.45 per cent), utilities (0.58 per cent), auto (0.42 per cent) and consumer durables (0.32 per cent).

A total of 2,257 stocks advanced, while 1,986 declined and 198 remained unchanged on the BSE.

“Domestic markets closed the session higher, despite intermittent volatility and profit-booking, aided by supportive global cues and growing expectations of a more accommodative global rate environment following softer US labour market data.

“Sentiment was further lifted by positive outcomes from the India-Japan

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