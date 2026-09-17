Share Market News: Stock below Rs 400 gains after receiving ToT for SALHS, expands strategic role in defence business

The company's Board of Directors and Management described the receipt of the ToT for the SALHS and related MIGM development as a significant milestone in Apollo Micro Systems' growth journey.

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New Delhi: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Limited, an aerospace and defence company, are on investors’ radar today. The company provided significant information in a filing last Wednesday. At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 376.40, up 1.63 per cent, or Rs 6.05, on the NSE, and Rs 375.70, up 1.58%, or Rs 5.85, on the BSE.

The company said in its filing that it has received the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the Semi Active Laser Homing System (SALHS). This technology will strengthen the company’s indigenous and advanced defence technology capabilities.

The company explained that SALHS is a precision-guidance system designed to guide ammunition or munitions during flight toward a laser-marked target. Simply put, this system helps deliver munitions to laser-marked targets with greater accuracy. The company says this ToT will advance its efforts to develop indigenous precision-guided defence technologies in India and build advanced, mission-critical defence systems.

The company’s Board of Directors and Management described the receipt of the ToT for the SALHS and related MIGM development as a significant milestone in Apollo Micro Systems’ growth journey. According to the company, this achievement demonstrates its technological capabilities, ability to successfully complete projects, and growing strategic role in India’s critical defence technology ecosystem, particularly in the area of ​​missile warfare capabilities.

The company recently announced that it had subscribed for 3,400 equity shares of Shauryastra Defence Systems Private Limited. These shares have a face value of Rs 10 per share, and the total investment is Rs 34,000. Following this investment, Apollo Micro Systems now holds a 34% stake in Shauryastra Defence Systems.

Earlier, the company said it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana.

The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

Stock markets trade marginally higher after US Fed rate hike

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally higher in early trade on Thursday as crude oil prices eased slightly from their recent highs, although caution prevailed after the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike and indications of further tightening.

Foreign fund outflows and muted trend in Asian markets also capped the gains in the domestic equities during initial trading. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 86.49 points to 74,422.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 50.1 points to 23,267.70.

“While a pullback in Brent crude to around USD 104.7 a barrel from its recent high offers some marginal relief, the Federal Reserve’s rate hike and indication of further tightening could keep markets volatile and limit any immediate recovery.

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