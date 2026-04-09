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Share Market News: Stock of THIS company surges 15 percent in a weak market post update, Check share price here

Share Market News: Stock of THIS company surges 15 percent in a weak market post update, Check share price here

In its latest exchange filing today, the company announced that Apollo Micro Systems has successfully completed blast trials of the Limpet Mine, a naval defence system used by divers.

Image for representational purposes

Amid the fall in the stock market on Thursday, the shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, a company in the aerospace and defence sector, are witnessing a strong rally of about 12%. As of 1:09 pm, the company’s stock was trading at ₹232.20, up 11.66%, or ₹24.25, on the BSE, and at ₹231.81, up 11.42%, or ₹23.76, on the NSE. The stock opened at ₹209.75 on the BSE today and has touched an intraday high of ₹238.85.

The stock’s rally is driven by a significant update from the company. In its latest exchange filing today, the company announced that Apollo Micro Systems has successfully completed blast trials of the Limpet Mine, a naval defence system used by divers.

This achievement is significant because the company has become the first and only Indian company to develop this product. With this success, the company is now in a position to offer all three types of underwater mine technology – shallow water, deep water, and limpet mines – further strengthening its position in the field of underwater electronic warfare systems.

The shares of this defence company, with a market cap of Rs 8,244.52 crore, have given a return of 106 per cent, doubling the investors’ money in 1 year.

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According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has gained more than 17 percent in the past week and more than 10 percent in the past month. Meanwhile, the stock has fallen more than 6 percent in the past three months and more than 30 percent in the past six months.

Earlier, the company said it would invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana.

The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

AMSL said it would invest Rs 30,000 lakhs (Rs 300 crore) in a new electronics and electro-mechanical manufacturing facility.

The defence company offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence, among others.

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