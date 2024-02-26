Home

Apollo Micro Systems Shares Hit Upper Circuit Even as Market Trade in Red Territory | Check Details Here

On technical parameters, the stock of Apollo Micro System is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

New Delhi: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday i.e. February 26. The counter opened at Rs 135.20 and went on the to hit day’s high of Rs 140.50 – a gain of 5 per cent from the previous close of Rs 133.85.

The stock of Apollo Micro Systems, which has a market cap of Rs 3,967, has a 52-week high of Rs 161.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 24.63.

Meanwhile, the stock market commenced trading on a negative note today, with both the Sensex and Nifty opening in the red.

The Sensex dipped 152.66 points, starting the day at 72,990.14, while the Nifty was down 51.55 points, opening at 22,161.15. Market sentiment remained subdued as 16 Nifty companies advanced while 34 declined.

Leading the gainers on the Nifty were Power Grid, Cipla, Dr Reddy, Adani Enterprises, and LT, while Asian Paints, Titan, HDFC Life, LTIMindtree, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the top losers.

Turning to global markets, the US stock market saw a mixed session on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 experiencing slight declines while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher.

The US Dollar Index traded marginally up at 103.97. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude prices witnessed marginal declines, trading at USD 76.32 and USD 81.48, respectively.

In Asia-Pacific trading, markets displayed mixed performance, with the Asia Dow up by 0.25 per cent, Nikkei 225 in the green by 0.39 per cent, Hang Seng index down by 0.10 per cent, and Shanghai Composite up by 0.55 per cent.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

