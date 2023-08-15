Home

Business

Apple AirPods To Be Manufactured At Foxconn Factory in Hyderabad: Report

Apple AirPods To Be Manufactured At Foxconn Factory in Hyderabad: Report

Foxconn Hyderabad factory will make AirPods. The factory is expected to begin mass production by December.

Foxconn has approved an investment of $400 million for the Hyderabad plant, which is expected to begin mass production by December 2024. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Apple, the maker of iPhones, is set to start manufacturing its wireless earbuds AirPods at Foxconn’s factory in Hyderabad, India. Foxconn has approved an investment of $400 million for the Hyderabad plant, which is expected to begin mass production by December 2024. The decision to manufacture AirPods in India is a major win for the Indian government, which has been trying to attract major electronics manufacturers to the country. The move is also expected to create thousands of jobs in the region, news agency PTI reported.

Trending Now

Foxconn Hyderabad Factory Will Make AirPods

“Foxconn Hyderabad factory will make AirPods. The factory is expected to begin mass production by December,” a source told news agency PTI. The information was confirmed by one more source who is privy to the development. An email query sent to Apple and Foxconn did not elicit any reply. AirPods will be the second product category after iPhone that will be made in India.

Apple’s AirPods leads TWS (true wireless stereo) market globally. It led the global TWS market with about 36 per cent market share in the December 2022 quarter, according to research firm Canalys. Apple was followed by Samsung with 7.5 per cent market share, Xiaomi 4.4 per cent, Boat 4 per cent and Oppo 3 per cent. Xiaomi started making its TWS in India this year at Optiemus Electronics plant in Noida.

Foxcon Last Week Update

Only a few days ago, Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and Apple’s biggest supplier, approved an investment of $400 million in Telangana. This was in addition to the $500 million investment that Foxconn announced in May 2023. The new investment will be used to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana that will produce AirPods and other digital peripherals.

V Lee, Foxconn’s India representative, said in a social media post that the company is “moving so fast” in Telangana. He added that another $400 million investment is coming. The investment from Foxconn is a major boost for Telangana’s electronics manufacturing sector. The state has been trying to attract investment from global electronics companies in recent years. The new investment from Foxconn is expected to create thousands of jobs in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES