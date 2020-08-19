New Delhi: The iPhone maker tech giant Apple on Wednesday scripted history by becoming the world’s first $2 trillion company by valuation. Weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, the US company’s stock crossed the threshold of $467.77 per share, making it a record-breaker. Also Read - Railways to Have Health Insurance Cover For 13 Lakh Employees

The Apple stock was hovering near the threshold for most of the time and even touched $468.38 as the US market opened. Earlier on Tuesday, S&P 500 closed at a new record high on Tuesday, fully wiping out its losses triggered by the coronavirus situation.

Notably, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker will split its stock at the end of the month. Apple's board of directors has approved a four-for-one stock split, effective from August 31.

This is the first time after two years that Apple surpassed the $1 trillion mark. The company had posted $59.7 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended June 27, an increase of 11 per cent from the year-ago quarter, as iPhone sales beat the Wall Street estimates.

Moreover, with only the Wearables, Home and Accessories segment, Apple posted a revenue of $6.5 billion, while its Services vertical – App Store, Apple Music and iCloud etc – reached $13.2 billion in sales.

Apple had also previously surpassed Saudi Aramco, the most valuable publicly traded company, to become the world’s most valuable company with a market cap of $1.84 trillion.

With this market valuation, Apple has the potential to easily become the ninth richest country, if it were one, in the world.

With IANS inputs