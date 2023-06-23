Home

Business

Apple Plans To Introduce Credit Cards In India in Collaboration With HDFC Bank: Report

Apple Plans To Introduce Credit Cards In India in Collaboration With HDFC Bank: Report

Apple is in talks with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) about possibly launching Apple Pay in the country.

Apple Plans To Introduce Credit Cards In India, Planning To Tie UP With HDFC. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: World’s largest technology company is planning to launch its credit cards in India by the name of Apple cards. The California-based company is in talks with HDFC Bank for a tie-up for the issuing of credit cards in order to have a share in the large credit card market of India, reported Moneycontrol citing sources. Notably, Apple is taking the innovative step at a time when almost all tech giants such as Google, Samsung and Amazon have already developed their own payment apps and are trying to penetrate into the payment market of India.

Apple In Talks With With NPCI?

Moreover, Apple is also in talks with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) about possibly launching Apple Pay in the country, as reported by Moneycontrol. Apple Pay is a mobile payment service by Apple Inc. that allows users to make payments in person, in iOS apps, and on the web.

You may like to read

Apple CEO Meets HDFC Bank MD

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan had a meeting regarding the same recently. Apple Inc executives have also conducted discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about the legalities of the card, according to Monecontrol.

RBI has instructed Apple to follow the standard approach for other co-branded credit cards and has made it clear that no special concessions will be provided for the iPhone maker to bring its credit card to India.

On the whole issue, neither RBI and Apple nor HDFC have issued any statement. However, an official announcement is expected anytime soon.

Growth Of Credit Cards In India After COVID Pandemic

In the last five years, the credit card business in India has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The report also says that in July 2022, the number of credit cards issued will have surpassed 78 million by June. Furthermore, in May 2022, the total credit card spending reached an all-time high of INR 1.13 lakh crore, as per a report of PWC India.

The report also said that, with the emergence of e-commerce, adoption of contactless payments and changes in the value proposition, the post-pandemic credit card space has undergone a considerable change and is evolving constantly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.