Apple India Sales Clock Nearly $6 Billion As CEO Tim Cook Lands In The Country For Mumbai, Delhi Store Opening

The chief executive officer of the iPhone maker, Tim Cook, will be present at the opening ceremony of stores; Apple BKC in Mumbai will be inaugurated tomorrow, while Apple Saket in Delhi will be opened for the public two days later, 20 April 2023.

Apple India Sales Clock Nearly $6 Billion As CEO Tim Cook Lands In The Country For Mumbai, Delhi Store Opening (Image: AFP)

New Delhi: The sales of Apple Inc. in India hit a new high of almost $6 billion in the year through March. This comes ahead of the company opening two of its stores — Apple BKC and Apple Saket — for the first time in India. The chief executive officer of the iPhone maker, Tim Cook, will be present at the opening ceremony of stores; Apple BKC in Mumbai will be inaugurated tomorrow, while Apple Saket in Delhi will be opened for the public two days later, 20 April 2023.

Apple’s revenue in India grew by nearly 50 per cent, from $4.1 billion a year earlier, Bloomberg reported quoting a person familiar with the matter. Apple is scheduled to post quarterly earnings on May 4 and has signaled it expects total global revenue to decline.

Apple is seeking to expand its market presence in India, a country of 1.4 billion people, where the company has never held more than a minuscule market share due to high cost of their products.

However, even as the tech demand is slowing globally, the Cupertino tech giant has identified India’s expanding middle class as an attractive opportunity and it’s also adding local production at an increasing rate.

In 2020, Apple launched its online store in India, its sales drive is set for a boost as it opens its first local store Tuesday in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai.

During the pandemic, Apple’s India sales surged owing customers buying iPhones and iPads for work from home and study purposes. The momentum continued with the help of financing and trade-in options.

However, Apple’s base in India is not so large, it only has minute presence when comparing with the overall smartphone market in India. As per a Bloomberg report, just about 4 per cent of India’s nearly 700 million smartphone users have iPhones — as the world’s second-biggest mobile market is led by cheaper local brands as well as Chinese and South Korean manufacturers.

But, the California-based company ranked number one in unit sales of devices above $365 last year, according to researcher Counterpoint.

The new Apple India stores will function as support centres too, a potential selling point because it makes product returns and repairs easier.

Even though Apple doesn’t break out India revenue in its earnings statements, it is required to report annual sales in the country to local authorities. For the year through March 2022, it posted sales of 333.8 billion rupees ($4.1 billion). That’s less than even 2 per cent of Apple’s global revenue, however the market’s significance is growing and the company is also expanding its local manufacturing footprint.

Apple tripled its production to more than $7 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal year, part of an effort to reduce its reliance on China as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate.

“India is a hugely exciting market for us and is a major focus,” Cook said during an earnings call in February. “We’re putting a lot of emphasis on the market.”

