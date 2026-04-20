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iPhone 18 Pro Max launch date out? Apple to launch iPhone in New Cherry colour variant, check expected price here

iPhone 18 Pro Max launch date out? Apple to launch iPhone in New Cherry colour variant, check expected price here

Apple is likely to pair the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max with the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED displays

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: American technology giant Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max soon. While Apple continues to remain silent on the official presence or the features of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, leaks have given us a good idea of what upgrades to expect from the Apple flagship. A fresh report hints that the Cupertino-based tech giant could be bringing a brand-new colour to its Pro models this year.

As per the report by Macworld, the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max may be offered in a new colour called “Dark Cherry.” Think less flashy red and more deep, wine-inspired tone. It’s said to be richer and more muted, a shift away from brighter shades like last year’s Cosmic Orange.

Here are some of the key details:

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had earlier hinted that orange may not be Apple’s favourite colour for the iPhone 18 Pro Max this year

Apple could be favouring a “Dark Red” colour variant.

Macworld, while quoting sources familiar with Apple’s supply chain, notes that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could arrive in Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), Dark Grey (Pantone 426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C) colour variants.

Since the iPhone 18 Pro lineup has not gone into mass production yet, Apple still has time to change these colours.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Key Features

Apple is likely to pair the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max with the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED displays

The iPhone 18 Pro series could also get up to a 35 percent smaller Dynamic Island cutout compared to its predecessor.

Apple is also said to be ditching the dual-tone look from last year in favour of a unified back glass and aluminium frame look.

The phones are likely to run on the A20 chip

It is built on TSMC’s 2nm process, with a reportedly 15 percent faster speed and 30 percent more efficiency compared to their predecessor.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature the biggest battery ever on an iPhone at 5,100–5,200mAh.

The phone could also come with Apple’s in-house C2 modem, ditching the Qualcomm modem on its predecessor.

It is important to note that the company is likely to launch the iPhone 18 Pro lineup alongside the iPhone Fold/Ultra during its September launch window. According to the reports, the phone could come at the same price as last year. The iPhone 18 Pro could begin at USD 1,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at USD 1,199. However, the Indian prices of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could see a price hike, as was evident with the iPhone 17e.

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