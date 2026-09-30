Apple Pay enters Indian market years after global launch with Axis Bank, Visa and Mastercard credit cards; details inside

"As payments become increasingly embedded in customers' everyday digital lives, our focus is on bringing together innovation and trust while making every interaction more intuitive and secure," said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and CEO, Axis Bank.

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Apple Pay enters Indian market years after global launch

New Delhi: US technology giant Apple has launched its Apple Pay payments service in India, allowing users to make contactless payments using iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. The move marks Apple’s entry into one of the world’s largest digital payments markets.

As per a Moneycontrol report, quoting an Apple executive, the service is initially available for Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards, with Apple planning to add support for more banks over time.

“India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we’re so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet told Moneycontrol.

Bailey further added that India’s digital payments ecosystem has matured with the expansion of NFC-enabled terminals, rapid e-commerce growth and greater consumer adoption of digital payments, while RBI’s framework supporting biometric authentication for card transactions has also helped create the right conditions.

She told Moneycontrol that strong demand for Apple products, coupled with partnerships with Axis Bank, Visa and Mastercard, meant that the necessary infrastructure and ecosystem were now in place to bring Apple Pay to India.

Here are some of the key details:

The customers can add eligible cards to Apple Wallet and use them at thousands of in-store and online merchants across India

According to the company, support for Mac is expected to be added soon

Notably, the digital payments have become deeply embedded in everyday transactions in India

Consumers increasingly using smartphones and contactless payment options for retail purchases.

Consumers increasingly using smartphones and contactless payment options for retail purchases. Apple Pay allows users to make payments without entering a card PIN or OTP at checkout.

In stores, users can double-click the side or Home button, authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode, and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a contactless payment terminal.

Apple is positioning security and privacy as key features of Apple Pay.

Actual card numbers are not stored on the device or Apple’s servers and are not shared with merchants.

Apple Pay uses a unique Device Account Number that is encrypted and stored in the Secure Element on the device.

Mastercard said its tokenisation technology further protects transactions by replacing card details with a unique, cryptographically secured token.

“As payments become increasingly embedded in customers’ everyday digital lives, our focus is on bringing together innovation and trust while making every interaction more intuitive and secure,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and CEO, Axis Bank.

The customers can use Apple Pay for purchases within apps and on the web on iPhone and iPad. This will help the users to avoid repeatedly entering card, billing, shipping and contact information. Mac support will be added soon.

Apple Pay’s India rollout

It is important to note that for Apple, the launch in India will spread its footprint of a payments service that is already available in more than 90 countries and regions and works with more than 11,000 bank and network partners globally. Visa said the launch combines Apple’s consumer experience with its payment network and tokenisation capabilities.

“The launch of Apple Pay in India marks an important milestone in the evolution of the country’s digital payments journey,” said Suresh Sethi, Visa’s group country manager of India and South Asia.

Apple said users will continue to receive the rewards and benefits associated with their eligible cards when paying through Apple Pay.