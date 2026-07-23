iPhone 17 price hike: Apple likely to increase iPhone 17 cost by Rs… from THIS date, stocks run low at various stores

Rising demand for RAM and storage from AI applications and data centers has prompted manufacturers to shift their production focus.

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New Delhi: The price of the iPhone 17 in India is likely to increase by ₹12,000. The expected price hike is likely to come into effect during the first week of August. Meanwhile, reports of the impending price hike have triggered a massive surge in demand for Apple’s iPhones. The base variant, the iPhone 17, is reportedly going out of stock at several locations, while supply disruptions are being witnessed across the country. According to a NavBharat Times report quoting tipster Abhishek Yadav, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could also see a similar price increase.

Sharing the exclusive update on social media platform X, tipster Abhishek Yadav wrote: “Apple has informed iPlanet dealers that the starting price of the iPhone 17 in India could be Rs 94,990 from the first week of August. This would be Rs 12,000 higher than the iPhone 17’s launch price of Rs 82,990.”

EXCLUSIVE Apple has informed iPlanet dealers that the iPhone 17 could start at ₹94,990 in India from the first week of August, a ₹12,000 jump from the iPhone 17’s launch price of ₹82,990. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could also see similar price hikes. I’ve… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 22, 2026

Here are some of the key details:

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also expected to see a similar price increase.

According to Abhishek, he has learned that Apple has informed its supply chain that fresh iPhone stock is expected to reach dealers by next weekend.

At present, iPhone supplies are facing disruptions across India.

Apple recently increased iPhone prices in Japan, making it the first market where the company implemented a price hike.

Following the move, speculation has grown that iPhone prices could soon rise in other markets as well.

In India, there are reports of shortage of iPhone 17 at several locations as consumers are rushing to buy the phone

Supply chain disruptions are also making it difficult to replenish inventory quickly.

The iPhone 17 is out of stock almost everywhere! ​People are rushing to buy the iPhone 17 due to news of a price hike, and many offline retailers are running low on stock. ​Many distributors and retailers have also said that the upcoming price will be around ₹95k–100k. ​Apple… — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) July 21, 2026

Why are iPhones becoming more expensive?

As per the reports, the primary reason behind the expected surge in iPhone prices is the rising cost of RAM and storage components. Rising demand for RAM and storage from AI applications and data centers has prompted manufacturers to shift their production focus.

As a result, smartphone makers are now forced to procure RAM and storage at significantly higher prices. After absorbing the increased costs for several months, Apple is now expected to pass on the additional expense to consumers.