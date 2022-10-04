New Delhi: Look for a job? Tech giant Apple can hire you if you have 4 qualities the company’s CEO recently revealed. Well, the Apple CEO was recently invited to the University of Naples Federico II’s commencement ceremony where he went on to talk about the kind of professionals the company recruits. Addressing the event, Cook asserted that Apple looked out for four qualities in candidates during the hiring process.Also Read - NABARD Grade A Result 2022 Declared at nabard.org; Direct Link Here

The four skills are:-

Ability to collaborate: “We look for… the fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that that idea will grow and get bigger and get better,” Cook said, adding, “And that [collaborative] process is how Apple creates products”. Creativity: “We look for people that think different — that can look at a problem and not be caught up in the dogma of how that problem has always been [solved],” said Tim Cook. Curiosity: As per CNBC, the Apple chief added, “It’s a cliche, but there are no dumb questions. It’s amazing when somebody starts to ask questions as a kid would do.” Expertise: The fourth quality Cook mentioned was expertise. The Apple CEO said these traits in staffers make up for a “an ambitious, yet supportive” work culture.

This comes days after Cook said that there are still "not enough women at the table" at the world's tech firms – including his own. In an interview with the BBC,"I think the essence of technology and its effect on humanity depends upon women being at the table. Technology's a great thing that will accomplish many things, but unless you have diverse views at the table that are working on it, you don't wind up with great solutions."