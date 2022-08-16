New Delhi: In a bid to rein in its hiring and expenses, Apple Inc., American tech giant reportedly laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week. People aware of the matter said that nearly 100 contract workers were asked to leave in a rare move for the world’s most valuable company. If reports are to be believed, the sacked workers were told that the downsizing was made owing to the changes in company’s current business needs. Earlier, the iPhone maker Apple had decided to curb vacancies in certain divisions amid recession fears.Also Read - Microsoft Office To Support Apple Pencil's Handwriting-To-Text Feature

During Apple’s earnings conference call, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had also confirmed that the company would be more “deliberate” in its spending — even as it keeps investing in some areas.

“We believe in investing through the downturn. And so we’ll continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment”, Cook told analysts.

Other tech companies that have either laid off employees or slowed hiring in the current economic downturn include LinkedIn, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.

Google Warns Employees

On the other hand, Google executives have reportedly warned workers to either boost performance or prepare to leave as “there will be blood on the streets” if the next quarterly earnings are not good. In a company message viewed by Insider, Google Cloud sales leadership has threatened employees with an “overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general” and that if next quarter results “don’t look up, there will be blood on the streets.”

Google employees are “fearful of layoffs” after the company quietly extended its hiring freeze this month without making an announcement, reports The New York Post. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees late last month that they must improve productivity due to fierce economic headwinds.

Microsoft Lays More Than 2,000 Workers

Months after laying off nearly 1,800 staff, Satya Nadella-run Microsoft has decided to sack around 200 employees — this time from one of its customer-focused R&D projects. The recent layoffs have also impacted contracted recruiters across several locations, a post on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn read.

Facebook Warns Employees of Serious Times

Meta (formerly Facebook) has warned employees of “serious times” and has issued a hiring freeze for certain roles. A report in Busines standard claimed that CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees that he’s anticipating one of the worst downturns in recent history. For the unversed, the company had more than 77,800 employees at the end of March.

Netflix Terminates Employees

Popular video streaming platform Netflix has terminated several employees recently. Recently, it has shown the exit door to an additional 300 employees in the second round of layoffs. Several top-notch creative professionals from its original series vertical, such as Sebastian Gibbs and Negin Salmasi, were asked to leave.

Twitter Cuts 30% of its Recruiting Team

Twitter has cut 30% of its recruiting team while Elon Musk-run Tesla has been laying off hundreds of employees. Other tech companies that have slowed hiring include Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others. Cloud major Oracle recently considered laying off thousands of workers to save up to $1 billion in cost-cutting measures, the media reported.