Apple Pay is finally available in India as Apple launched its payments service on September 30, allowing users to make payments through their iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Mac support is expected to come later. At the time of launch, Apple Pay supports eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards. Support for more banks and cards is expected to be added in the future. RuPay cards and UPI payments are not supported at launch, so Apple Pay does not replace apps such as Google Pay or PhonePe for UPI transactions.
Apple Pay lets users store an eligible bank card in the Apple Wallet app and use the iPhone or Apple Watch to make contactless payments at supported payment terminals. It can also be used for purchases in supported apps and on websites that show the Apple Pay option. Users can authenticate payments with Face ID, Touch ID or their device passcode.
Apple says the actual card number is not shared with merchants during Apple Pay transactions. Instead, the service uses a device-specific number and a unique security code for payments.
At launch, users need an eligible Axis Bank Visa or Mastercard credit card. Apple Pay is available on compatible iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch models. Reports indicate that iPhone XR and later models are supported, while Apple Watch support starts with Series 6 and later.
Once your card has been added, you can use it at a compatible contactless payment terminal.
On an iPhone with Face ID:
For iPhones with Touch ID, double-click the Home button, authenticate with Touch ID and hold the phone near the contactless reader.
Yes. If you have more than one eligible card in Apple Wallet, you can select a different card before making the payment.
The selected card will then be used for that transaction.
Yes. Apple Pay can also be used on supported websites and inside apps that offer the Apple Pay button at checkout.
At checkout, select Apple Pay, check the payment details and authenticate the transaction using Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode.
No. Apple Pay and UPI are different payment systems.
At launch, Apple Pay in India is focused on card payments and does not support UPI transactions. This means users cannot use Apple Pay to make a regular UPI payment by scanning a UPI QR code.
UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm will continue to be used separately for UPI payments.
Apple Pay can be used at stores that accept contactless card payments and support the relevant card network. It can also be used on participating apps and websites.
Several major merchants have already been reported as accepting Apple Pay, including Blinkit, Zomato, Croma and Tata 1mg.
Apple has built several security features into Apple Pay. Your physical card number is not shared with the merchant when you make a payment. Each transaction also uses a unique security code.
Payments require authentication through Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode, depending on the device.
For now, Apple Pay’s India rollout is limited to eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards. Apple has indicated that more banks and cards will be supported over time.
So, if your bank card is not currently eligible, you may have to wait for Apple to expand the service in India.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.