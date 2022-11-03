Srinagar: Farmers in Kashmir this season suffered huge loss as apple rates in Kashmir are down by 30%. The bumper apple production in Kashmir has failed to cheer up the famrers as their produce is being sold at nearly 30 per cent lower rates than last year. Faced with huge losses, apple farmers have now sought government intervention.Also Read - Major Terror Attack Averted As 4 Militants Killed in Encounters in South Kashmir, Explosives Recovered

The Kashmiri apple hogged the headlines in September after an uproar over frequent disruption in its transportation from the orchards in the valley to markets outside the Union territory, including Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market.

"The rates of apple coming from Kashmir this season are down by about 30 per cent compared to 2021, and there is no doubt the growers are suffering huge losses. It is very difficult for them to overcome the losses without government support," Chamber of Azadpur Fruit and Vegetable Traders president Metha Ram Kriplani told PTI.

Kashmir produces about 75 per cent of the total apple crop in the country and is considered the backbone of its economy, contributing about 8.2 per cent to Jammu and Kashmir’s GDP.

Kriplani, who is also a member of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board and president of the Kashmir Apple Merchants Association, listed several reasons for this.

“There was a quality bumper crop this season, but the expenses like packaging and transportation charges have almost doubled compared to last year. The rates are directly linked to the supply and demand, and since the supply is more, the product rate is down by about 30 per cent,” he said.

Grower-cum-trader Bashir Ahmad Baba, a resident of Chrar-e-Sharief in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, said hopes of a good return for the produce this season have dashed, and most of the growers and traders were apprehensive of their financial wellbeing.

“The frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to landslides during the peak harvesting season and the stranding of fruit-laden trucks for days together have had its impact as we were late to the mandis,” Baba said.

Baba said the expenses on each apple box weighing 16 kg is over Rs 500, which includes packaging, freight charges and use of pesticides and fertilizers but “we are only getting an average of Rs 400 per box”.

More than half of Kashmir’s population is directly or indirectly linked to the horticulture industry, which is said to be worth Rs 10,000 crore. The annual production of apple is around 21 lakh metric tonnes. It is cultivated over an area of 1.45 lakh hectares of land.

“The government has to come forward and rescue us, otherwise it is very difficult to overcome the huge losses given the prevailing conditions,” Baba, who is also the Budgam district president of the Kashmir valley fruit growers and dealers union, said.

(With inputs from PTI)