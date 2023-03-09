Home

Business

Apple Reshuffling Management To Focus More On India | Details Here

Apple Reshuffling Management To Focus More On India | Details Here

Apple is reportedly reshuffling its management of international businesses to focus more on India.

Apple is promoting Ashish Chowdhary, the head of India, who will be reporting directly to Michael Fenger, the company's head of product sales. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Apple is reportedly reshuffling its management of international businesses to focus more on India. This is the first time India – which has become an important market of the company – will have its own sales region of Apple. The sudden shift is taking place after Hugues Asseman, the vice president in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa, has retired.

Apple is promoting Ashish Chowdhary, the head of India, who will be reporting directly to Michael Fenger, the head of company’s product sales, according to Bloomberg sources. As per the report, key suppliers are shifting to the region and new production facilities are likely to be opened in India.

You may like to read

Earlier, Apple announced a new initiative to support improved water, sanitation and hygiene outcomes in India. In partnership with environmental NGO Frank Water, Apple is supporting the development of an innovative, scalable approach that strengthens local water management and decision making, and expands equitable access to water quality data.

“Some of the most powerful solutions to climate change and the global water crisis come from the communities living every day with these challenges,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

“By supporting innovative, community-based approaches in India and around the world, Apple is making progress toward our global climate goals while doing our part to help people improve their lives,” she added.

Beginning with a pilot in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Frank Water is surveying households and analysing multiple data sources to map how water is used in the area. The organisation uses hydrological modeling and is developing a state-of-the-art decision support process, which puts tools in the hands of the community.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.