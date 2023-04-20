Home

Business

Apple Saket: Tim Cook Opens First Apple Store In Delhi

Apple Saket: Tim Cook Opens First Apple Store In Delhi

Like Mumbai, Delhi also witnessed a massive crowd for the launch event. The Select Citywalk Mall was packed with Apple enthusiasts since morning to be a part of Apple's new chapter in India.

Apple Saket: Tim Cook Opens First Apple Store In Delhi

New Delhi: Just two days after the opening of the first apple store in the country, in Mumbai, Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has opened the second store in India, first in Delhi, in Saket.

Like Mumbai, Delhi also witnessed a massive crowd for the launch event. The Select Citywalk Mall was packed with Apple enthusiasts since morning to be a part of Apple’s new chapter in India.

You may like to read

Apple Saket will have more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from 18 states and collectively speak more than 15 languages, according to its website. They will be assisting the customers in making purchases as well as training and educating them about the products.

Customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket to get help from an expert for hands-on technical and hardware support.

The Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables showcasing the company’s many products and accessories. Apple Saket too, like any other Apple store, will run on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Apple Saket is almost half the size as compared to Apple BKC in Mumbai, but as per reports the company will pay almost the same rent. Apple is paying Rs 40 lakh per month for its Saket store, while the company is paying Rs 42 lakh per month for its Mumbai store, as per a Mint report.

The store in Delhi, Apple Saket, takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates and signifies a new chapter to the city’s rich heritage.

Apple’s Business Expansion Plans In India

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday touched down in the national capital, held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar. During the meeting, Cook highlighted Apple’s efforts to towards expanding operations, growing its manufacturing setup in India.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Tim Cook saying, “An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India.”

An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India. https://t.co/hetLIjEQEU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2023

Cook also promised job creation, double the headcount to 2 lakh over the next few years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.