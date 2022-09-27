Apple Store Festive Season Sale: Apple Store has announced a festive offer for a limited period in India from September 26. “Get ready, our limited-time offer begins on 26.09.22. Save the date,” reads a small ticker on the Apple India website. While Apple has not revealed what offer this would be, it is likely that the company’s online store will dole out discounts and cashback offers on iPhones, AirPods, Watches, and Macs this festive season. The upcoming Apple sale is likely to have a freebie offer, much like last year’s that gave customers a pair of free Apple AirPods on purchasing new iPhones. This year’s festive offer will also likely bring special bundles of iPhone and AirPods.Also Read - Haunting Before And After Images Of Ukrainian Soldier Who Freed From Russian Brutality

Apple has said that the offers will be valid for a limited time. "Plenty to celebrate," said Apple on its India Store.

Other iPhone offers

Flipkart has an extravaganza of iPhone deals under the Big Billion Days sale right now. On top of the Flipkart discount, there are credit card offers that bring down the cost significantly. Here is a quick guide on how to save more on the iPhone deals, and one of the ways includes using branded credit cards. For instance, by using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you could get around Rs 4,500 off on the iPhone 13. Similarly, the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get you the maximum benefits on the iPhone 12 purchase on Amazon.