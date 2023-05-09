Home

Business

Apple Supplier Foxconn Makes Big Land Purchase On Bengaluru Outskirts

Apple Supplier Foxconn Makes Big Land Purchase On Bengaluru Outskirts

Foxconn started manufacturing Apple handsets in India in 2019 at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Apple Supplier Foxconn Makes Big Land Purchase On Bengaluru Outskirts (Image: ANI)

Bengaluru: Taiwan-based Foxconn, the largest supplier of Apple Inc., has bought a huge amount of land on the outskirts of Bengaluru, also known as the “Silicon Valley of India”. In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the company mentioned about the 1.2 million square metre acquisition in Devanahalli.

This is significant as it comes at a time when Apple is looking to diversify its production away from China.

You may like to read

Foxconn, also known as, Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer and a principal assembler of Apple iPhones.

Its subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development was paying three billion rupees ($37 million) for the site, it said.

The company statement also added that another Foxconn unit was acquiring land use rights to a 480,000-square-metre site in Vietnam’s Nghe An province.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S. Bommai had in March said that Apple would “soon” manufacture iPhones at a new plant in the state, creating “about 100,000 jobs”.

As per a Bloomberg News report in March earlier this year,

Foxconn was planning to invest $700 million in a new factory in Karnataka, said a Bloomberg report in March this year citing unnamed sources.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited the state then to “deepen partnerships… and seek cooperation in new areas such as semiconductor development and electric vehicles”, he said in a statement.

He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the pair’s “discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India’s tech and innovation eco-system”.

Foxconn started manufacturing Apple handsets in India in 2019 at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Two other Taiwanese suppliers, Wistron and Pegatron, also manufacture and assemble Apple devices in India.

Apple has been making its own push into India. Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the company’s first two retail stores in India.

In 2022, India accounted for seven per cent of Apple’s iPhone production, according to Bloomberg, lagging behind the United States, China, Japan and other countries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.